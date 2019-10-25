EDDY — Bruceville-Eddy had to wait (and work) for it, but it made the reward all the sweeter.
The Eagles battled past rival Moody, 34-7, on Friday night, clinching a share of the District 8-2A Division I championship in the process. It’s the first district title for Bruceville-Eddy (8-1, 5-0) since 1985, and the Eagles are assured of just their third playoff trip since that year.
In ‘85, they won their zone of district, then won their bi-district game.
Moody (1-7, 0-4) was the underdog, but came out slugging. The Bearcats scored the first points of the game midway through the first quarter when Evan Norward capped off a scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Bruceville-Eddy finally got on the board about 11 minutes later. Trapper Ensor befuddled the defense on a 20-yard quarterback keeper for the score. The holder mishandled the snap on the PAT, but the Eagles weren’t done. They went ahead on their next possession, when Terrick Jarmon took off on a 72-yard TD scamper.
The second half completely belonged to the Eagles, who got TD runs from Nathan Quattlebaum, the area’s leading rusher, as well as Jarmon and Evan Vasquez. Quattlebaum added to his impressive season totals with 29 rushes for 194 yards and one TD, giving him 2,082 rushing yards on the season.
Norward finished with 22 carries for 108 yards and the one TD for Moody in the loss.
Cameron Yoe 31, Rockdale 3
ROCKDALE – The Yoemen rolled out to a running start and relied on some stiff-nosed defense from there to win the 65th rendition of the Battle of the Bell.
With the win, Cameron (7-1, 3-1) moves into a tie for second place in District 10-3A Division I, along with Lago Vista. Troy leads that district.
The Yoemen struck early with a 71-yard scoring drive in the first three minutes of the game. James DeBose provided the finishing touches with a 3-yard TD run.
Cameron opened up a 14-0 lead later in the quarter after it converted on fourth down, then Braden Brashear capitalized with a 17-yard TD pass to Kobe Young and the Yoemen were off and running.
Rockdale (6-2, 2-2) had a touchdown called back by penalty and was limited to only a field goal in dropping its second straight game.
Temple 57, Waco High 13
TEMPLE — Anthony Jackson surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in the first half, as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a win over the Lions.
Temple (7-1, 6-0) stayed undefeated in District 12-6A, the only team in the league that can make that claim. The Wildcats travel to Midway next week.
Jackson had 126 yards and a touchdown on only five carries by halftime, at which point Temple led, 26-6. He added another TD following a Waco High fumble early in the third quarter.
The Wildcats also got strong fill-in play from sophomore Samari Howard, who was subbing for injured starting QB Vance Willis. Howard ran for three TDs, and also hit tight end Tyson Magana on a 24-yard scoring strike.
For still winless Waco High (0-8, 0-6), Jerome Ratliff had a 12-yard TD run in the opening quarter, and Davion Long had a 1-yard TD dive in the fourth.
West 27, Maypearl 10
WEST — Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick left a trail of fire in fueling West’s sizzling ground attack, and the Trojans stopped the Panthers.
Janek had touchdown runs of 4 and 49 yards, and Kendrick added a 50-yard voyage as West (3-6, 3-2) kept itself in good shape for a playoff spot in District 9-3A Div. I. The Trojans will have next week off, then will play their final regular-season game at Teague on Nov. 8.
Clifton 60, Florence 6
CLIFTON — One anagram for the words “Clifton Cubs offense” is “Buff Fence Colonists,” which seems fitting for the team’s blowout of the Buffaloes.
Clifton put up a fence around the end zone on defense, and colonized the end zone thanks to a courageous running attack. Clifton (6-3, 2-1 in 8-3A Div. II) piled up 404 rushing yards in the win, and picked up 24 first downs.
Riley Perry and Jimmy Taylor both had big rushing nights for the Cubs. Taylor scored on all three of his carries, finishing with 131 yards. Perry, meanwhile, had 10 totes for 100 yards and two TDs.
Mason Brandenberger and T.J. Ferch hooked up twice on TDs through the air.
No. 3 Mart 46, Hubbard 6
HUBBARD — The two-time defending state champion Panthers gave up their first points of district play, yet still dominated to keep their district winning streak going.
Mart (5-3, 3-0 in 11-2A Div. II) had opened district action with a pair of shutouts over Meridian and Wortham, and held the Jaguars (4-4, 0-3) without a point for the first three quarters of this one. But Hubbard finally broke up the shutout streak on a TD run with about eight minutes to play.
Kei’shawn Clater ran for a pair of touchdowns for Mart, and also came up with an interception on defense. Klyderion Campbell also had two TD runs, of 5 and 10 yards.
Mart will host the district’s only other unbeaten team next week in Dawson, with the winner clinching no less than a share of the district title.
Marlin 38, Milano 14
MARLIN — Braylen Fisher did a little bit of everything as the Bulldogs bounced back to the winning side of the ledger.
Fisher tossed touchdown passes of 15 yards to Tydae Peel, and hit Tra Butler on a 72-yard scoring connection. He also found the end zone himself in the opening quarter when he took a punt back to the house 80 yards.
The victory snapped a two-game losing slide for Marlin (2-6, 2-2 in District 13-2A Div. I), which still holds out hope of a playoff berth in its first season under head coach David Haynes Jr.
Reicher 33, Schertz John Paul 27
SCHERTZ — A pair of third-quarter touchdowns propelled Reicher over John Paul in TAPPS District 3-III competition.
The score was all knotted at 20 at the half, but Reicher (4-4, 2-0) made the plays it needed to pull out the win. Austin Duron’s interception on defense helped set up the Cougars’ first second-half score, a 35-yard scurry to the end zone from Jake Boozer.
Three minutes later, Reicher extended the gap to 33-20 following Boozer’s 2-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT from Ethan Fuentes.
John Paul (2-7, 0-3) scored without three minutes to play to pull to within one score, but Reicher whittled out the clock from there on the win.
Bracken Christian 80, Live Oak 66
BULVERDE — Bracken Christian’s Travis Wolf howled to the tune of three touchdown passes and a kick return for a score, and the Warriors outgunned the Falcons.
Bracken (7-1, 3-0 in TAPPS Six-Man District 2-II) scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter in this wide-open barnburner.
Reed Black and Justice Ishio both had nice nights toting the pigskin for the Falcons, including a 50-yard TD run from Black and a 60-yard jaunt from Ishio. And Live Oak actually tied the game at 38 in the third quarter, but Wolf responded by taking the ensuing kick 45 yards for the go-ahead TD.
