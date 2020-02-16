Over the past few years, the Marlin girls basketball team has distinguished itself as an exceeding source of pride for the oft-embattled county seat of Falls County.
The people of Marlin don’t think that necessarily needs to change just because the best player in school history has departed.
Mystique Womack no longer wears a Lady Bulldog uniform, and you can’t clone the type of overwhelming, game-alerting domination she routinely provided. And yet Marlin’s state tournament hopes remain intact. Whether Marlin owns a better team than those of recent vintage remains to be seen, but it’s certainly less dependent on one ball-dominant supernova.
“Now I’ve got three dynamic players who all bring a lot of talent to the table, and that’s a luxury to have as a team,” said fourth-year Marlin coach Lawrence Gullette. “It’s not like we have that player who’s going to go get us 35 or 40, but what we do have is a team that presents some unique matchup issues. I feel like I’ve got a dominant, all-state post player, and two guards who should be all-state as well. So it becomes a little case of pick your poison.”
What acts as poison to Marlin’s opponents goes down sweeter than chocolate syrup for the Lady Bulldogs. Junior post Aniya Williams is capable of having the offense run through her, but is perfectly happy to relentlessly chase caroms and clean up the spillover left by others. She averages 13.9 points, 16.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.
The Lady Bulldogs’ backcourt doesn’t take a backseat to any in Class 2A, either. Sophomore point guard McKenna Johnson has come into her own, averaging 11.1 points, 7 boards, 5.1 assists and 5 steals a night. When Marlin is at its best, she and junior Yasmen Maxwell (12.8 ppg, 4.3 spg) repeatedly break ahead of the pack for numerous runout buckets.
“I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” Gullette said. “Everybody is comfortable in the role they’re playing.”
In 2018, Marlin navigated its way through the shark-infested playoff waters all the way to the 2A state championship game. Mount Vernon prevented the Lady Bulldogs from clutching the title trophy with a 51-47 win. Last season, Marlin made another worthy charge at state, only to trip up in the Region III-2A final against Grapeland, just a win shy of San Antonio.
The pain from those losses will never fully subside. But scars offer benefits, too.
“I think it helps tremendously to have that experience,” Gullette said. “Losing to really good teams, losing to Mount Vernon in the state championship game and then Grapeland, who got to the state championship … the girls can recall that experience. They know how important the games are, how every game matters, every possession matters. … We just have to go out and play like we play.”
Each season under Gullette, the Lady Bulldogs have finished with incrementally fewer losses. They went 26-10 his first season, 31-9 in year two, 29-7 last season, and are sitting at 23-4 entering this year’s postseason opener against Bruceville-Eddy on Tuesday. If they can keep that number squarely at four, they’ll be able to celebrate with a long-awaited championship.
“We definitely have a chance. This team is exciting to watch,” Gullette said. “The kids play with so much passion and they share the ball so well, it’s a beautiful thing to watch. I know I’ve enjoyed it.”
