Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 TO 50 MPH WILL OCCUR BEHIND A STRONG COLD FRONT. * WHERE...ALL OF NORTH-CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...UNSECURED OUTDOOR ITEMS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE WIND. DRIVING ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADWAYS WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IT WILL ALSO TURN MUCH COLDER WITH WIND CHILL VALUES DROPPING INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&