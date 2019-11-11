In the history book of UIL girls basketball, Central Texas would deserve at least a chapter or two.
The Centex area has always performed well on the state stage, dating back to the area’s first state champion — the 1951 Hamilton Lady Bulldogs. Midway boasts one of the state’s most consistent programs, with seven state titles to its credit.
And yet it’s been five years since an area team has clutched a trophy at year’s end, since the 2014 La Vega Lady Pirates led by current Baylor Lady Bears Juicy Landrum and Erin DeGrate. That’s the area’s longest drought in more than 30 years.
The good news for the area’s girls hoops hotbeds is that they’ll get a fresh crack at it. The UIL season officially tipped off on Friday, and while only one area team (Fairfield, ranked eighth in Class 4A) made the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s top 10 preseason polls, there are plenty of teams that could threaten to storm their way to San Antonio, site of the state tournament.
Here are six teams that could stuff their trophy cases in 2020:
Fairfield (28-9 in 2019) — The Lady Eagles finished only one win shy of reaching the Alamo City last year, falling to Hardin-Jefferson in the Region III-4A final. They should be motivated to do some mauling in 2020, led by senior post Braden Bossier, an Abilene Christian volleyball recruit who is no less gifted on the basketball court. Sally Whitaker’s team also welcomes back the reigning Super Centex Newcomer of the Year in Breyunna Dowell, who shot up like a weed in the team’s postseason run.
Lorena (27-8) — As long as Rodney Gee is stalking the sideline, you know the Lady Leopards will get after you defensively. Last year, Lorena used sound defensive principles to smother teams to only 30.8 points per game. Best of all for Gee, none of his players from last year were seniors, so the experience Lorena gained last year should pay lasting dividends.
Connally (29-5) — It’s the last run of the biggest Little in the area, that being of course Connally sharpshooter Miannah Little. She averaged 22.5 points on the season, and elevated her output to 30.3 in the playoffs. The Lady Cadets gave Fairfield all it wanted before falling in their regional quarterfinal matchup, so they’re not far away.
Crawford (24-10) — The Lady Pirates went unbeaten in district last year despite arguably their best player, Peyton Elmore, missing the season with a knee injury. Other players stepped up — Anne Williams adeptly took over Elmore’s old lead guard spot, and Ana Maddox and Cece Villa made major contributions as well. With Elmore back in the mix, Crawford should again be a force — once the school’s extended volleyball playoff run ends.
Marlin (29-7) — The post-Mystique era in Marlin should still remain successful. Naturally, it’s impossible to replace a 3,000-point career scorer like Mystique Womack, a three-time Super Centex Player of the Year. But the Lady Bulldogs didn’t make the regional final last season on Womack’s back alone, and players like Yasmen Maxwell, Danielle Noble and Aniya Williams will make them a tough out again.
Abbott (23-4) — Matt Hejl’s bunch won 21 consecutive games during one particularly dominant stretch last year. However, the team’s dream of becoming the first girls team to win a state title at Abbott since the Lady Panthers won consecutive volleyball titles in 1978 and ’79 came to an end in the third round of the playoffs against Chireno. Abbott figures to be a prolific winner again behind a trio of returning all-state players in Rachel Kallus, Kenna Mynar and Sofia Stalker.
