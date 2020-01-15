They’ve got spirit, yes they do.
Several Centex cheerleading squads will compete in the UIL’s second-ever Spirit State Championships, Thursday through Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Thursday will bring the prelims and finals in Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and the Co-Ed division. Classes 4A and 5A Div. I will compete in both prelims and finals on Friday, while 6A Div. II will take part in the prelims Friday and the finals Saturday. Classes 5A Div. II and 6A Div. I will go through both rounds on Saturday.
First-day qualifiers include Clifton, Groesbeck and Cameron Yoe in 3A, Meridian and Chilton in 2A, and Covington in 1A. Other state teams from the Centex area include Waco High and Temple in 6A and China Spring and La Vega in 4A.
Squads will showcase their best routines in the crowd leading, fight song and band chant disciplines. Tickets for the State Spirit Championships are $15 for adults and $10 for students per session, and a webcast of the event will be shown on NFHSNetwork.com.
