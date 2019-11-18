There’s an upside to being overlooked by everyone. Just ask Midway boys’ basketball coach Matt Brown.
“We’re preseason No. 7 in the state, which might be our highest preseason ranking ever – which is great,” Brown said. “But me and Anthony (Scott) were talking about it at practice this morning, we’re actually comfortable being unranked.”
It may be hard for the Panthers to lurk in the shadows this season. They might as well be dunking a disco ball, because they’re plenty capable of dazzling and shining.
Midway returns a nice collection of talent from last year’s 25-12 team that picked up the program’s first playoff win since 2011 and that took 2018 state semifinalist South Garland to overtime in the area playoffs before falling. That includes a four-year starter at point guard in Anthony Scott as well as last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year in 6-foot-7 forward Godsgift Ezedinma.
Scott is a veteran of many a high school basketball war at this point. That experience should serve Midway well.
“Without a doubt, Ant is a high-level high school basketball player,” Brown said. “He steps up in the big games, wants to go against big players. Our first game the other night (against DeSoto), he had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists. He’s ready for the big-time games and competition, and he takes them seriously. He’s our go-to guy and a leader.”
Scott-to-Ezedinma is a smart-phone connection that Midway figures to call up dozens of times this year. Ezedinma averaged 12.8 points, 9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in his first year for the Panthers last season. And Midway may need to raise the height of its arena this year, because the recent Incarnate Word signee is invigorated to elevate his play.
“He’s so versatile, and he’s put in the work,” Brown said. “He gets to the gym early, gets his shots in. He’s improved so much, he shot the 3 ball at 33 percent last year, but I think he can play at an even higher level. He’s just improved all-around.”
Once Midway’s football season ends, that’ll inject an additional jolt of excitement and athleticism to the Panthers’ roster. Among the group that will join the team is junior guard Tyler Webb, a transfer from Bosqueville who won Super Centex Player of the Year honors in 2018-19. The 6-foot-3 guard probably won’t be asked to do quite as much as he did for the Bulldogs, as he averaged 23.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists last year.
But Brown can’t wait to get him into the mix and cut him loose.
“I’ve only seen Tyler play a little in the summer, so I haven’t made a full evaluation,” Brown said. “But he can obviously shoot, he has the size to go inside and get rebounds. As a quarterback, he’s a good chemistry. Once the guys get acclimated, he’s going to be a great addition.”
Midway lost to DeSoto, 65-62, in its season opener on Saturday at the Fort Worth Cowtown Challenge. That sent the Panthers from their initial No. 7 ranking in the TABC’s preseason poll to No. 11 this week.
They may end up taking more lumps in the early going, as Brown purposefully constructed a rigorous schedule. He knows that if Midway is going to live up to the lofty rankings that the pollsters have bestowed upon the Panthers now, they’ll need to be playing their best ball come playoff time.
“We’ve got maybe the toughest (nondistrict) schedule we’ve ever had,” Brown said. “Obviously we’ll get a bump when we get those good football kids in here, and we’ll still need to gel. But it’s all about peaking at the right time. … We want football to go as far as possible, because for us, it’s not about being great in November, it’s about peaking in February.”
Here are four other Centex teams that could have special seasons:
Connally (19-13 in 2019) – Ranked 10th in Class 4A in the preseason TABC rankings, the Cadets’ season won’t really get rolling until after their state-ranked football team completes its run. But led by the likes of Korie Black, Je’juan Forward and Zailin Cleveland, Connally remains a threat to reach a fourth straight regional tournament – and maybe even go beyond.
Lorena (27-8) – The Leopards won’t be able to easily replace Bryan Ash, the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. But Matt Jackson’s team has won 20 or more in each of the previous three seasons, and Lorena always seems to uncover a few marvelous long-distance marksmen.
Crawford (23-5) – The Pirates know how to grind out close wins, the sign of a mature team. Plus, Brent Elmore’s bunch will benefit from the return of the district’s reigning MVP in Tate Abel and the Newcomer of the Year in Cole Reid.
Live Oak (18-9) – In the shadow of the Silos rests a potential sleeping giant in TAPPS Class 3A. The Falcons will have to replace a couple of their top scorers from last year, but still boast one of the area’s best passers in senior guard Preston Bradley, who averaged 6.8 assists a game last season.
