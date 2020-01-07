On a night when La Vega honored its best team in school history, Mexia served up a reminder that it has a rich basketball tradition in its own right.
The Blackcats used a 13-0 run to open the second quarter to sink their claws into the lead, and showed poise in holding off La Vega’s eventual response, as Mexia survived with a 71-64 win over the Pirates in an entertaining nondistrict battle on Tuesday night at the Pirate Gym.
Prior to the game, La Vega celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 2000 Class 3A state title team, a Kevin Gill-coached squad that went 33-4 and earned the well-deserved moniker of the “Showtime Pirates.” Of course, a year later, Mexia won its own 3A title, as Tuesday’s meeting marked a matchup of the last two Central Texas teams to win state in boys hoops.
And both did their best to replicate those old show-stopping, run-and-gun days. But Mexia’s effective fast-break game was ignited by a frenetic defensive effort, as the Blackcats (13-4) created a slew of La Vega turnovers by slicing into passing lanes and poking the ball away with regularity.
“That’s what we preach every day, defense and effort,” Mexia coach Justin Barnett said. “It’s not always going to be the first effort, it’s going to be the second or third effort. We had people sprinting back to get back in position. When you play an up-and-down style, run and gun, you need all the deflections you can get.”
La Vega (4-2) was playing just its sixth game of the season after a delayed start thanks to a deep playoff run all the way to the state title game in football. But the Pirates managed to get out to a decent start, building a 12-8 lead after a quarter on the heels of aggressive penetration by the likes of Javon Iglehart and Jordan Rogers.
But Mexia’s Prince Banks showed a royal touch, drilling a pair of 3-pointers from the crest of the arc to open the second quarter. That seemed to loosen up the Blackcats, and then their active defense sparked the fast-break game. By the time Banks broke down the defense and fed Ja’Bryan Busby for a bucket with 4:28 left in the half, Mexia had opened up a 21-12 lead and the Blackcats had all the momentum, behind a 13-0 run.
“Once we got in our offense and got in an offensive flow, good things happened,” Mexia’s Barnett said. “Sometimes we had some big defensive stops – (Lemarion) Miller had a couple of big blocks and a couple of good defensive possessions that led to fast breaks and got easy buckets.”
La Vega didn’t help itself by fumbling away some of its interior passes. As soon as the Blackcats saw a ball bounce free, they pounced. They took a 30-19 lead into the halftime break.
“The ball pressure was up on us. But we don’t have our legs up on us all the way,” La Vega coach William Cartwright IV said. “But that’s no excuse – our shots still have to fall. We still have to pressure the ball. I thought they did a good job of taking us out of some things that we like to do.”
In the second half, Mexia’s Busby played the role of rally killer to a tee. The smooth guard showed off the full array of his game – scoring on runners, floaters, and the occasional pull-up jumper. He scored 22 of his game-leading 24 points after intermission.
Both head coaches remarked that the opponent played a similar style to their own. So it was kind of inevitable that La Vega would make a run, and the Pirates did just that. Despite trailing by 17 points entering the fourth quarter, La Vega kept up a frantic, smothering defensive pace. They cut the gap all the way to 68-62 with 29 seconds to play after the third of a trio of consecutive driving buckets from Marcus Willis Jr., including two after steals.
But the rally died out thereafter. La Vega fouled Busby on the ensuing inbounds pass to stop the clock, and the Mexia star sank two free throws to stretch the lead back to eight points.
Despite the defeat, La Vega’s Cartwright said that his team will use it as a study session for the tests to come.
“We can take a lot out of it. They’re a tough basketball team,” he said. “They’re small, they get after you, they’re scrappy, they play the same way we want to play. It’s a good test for us going into the district.”
Willis topped La Vega with 21 points, with 12 of that coming in the fourth quarter. Rogers, who doubles as a standout linebacker on the football field, chipped in 17, while Iglehart scored eight.
For Mexia, Banks complemented Busby’s big night with 17 points, while Trey Holdman and Jaden Proctor added eight points apiece.
The Blackcats have one final nondistrict game on their docket, at Midlothian Heritage on Friday, before starting 19-3A play next week. La Vega, meanwhile, will open District 18-3A action on Jan. 17 against longtime rival Connally.
