ROCKDALE – The Yoemen rolled out to a running start and relied on some stiff-nosed defense from there to win the 65th rendition of the Battle of the Bell.
With the win, Cameron (7-1, 3-1) moves into a tie for second place in District 10-3A Division I, along with Lago Vista. Troy leads that district.
The Yoemen struck early with a 71-yard scoring drive in the first three minutes of the game. James DeBose provided the finishing touches with a 3-yard TD run.
Cameron opened up a 14-0 lead later in the quarter after it converted on fourth down, then Braden Brashear capitalized with a 17-yard TD pass to Kobe Young and the Yoemen were off and running.
Rockdale (6-2, 2-2) had a touchdown called back by penalty and was limited to only a field goal in dropping its second straight game.
