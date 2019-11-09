In Lago Vista, Cameron Yoe stiff armed Lago Vista in the second half to claim the No. 2 playoff seed in 10-3A D-I.
Yoe quarterback Braden Brashear passed for 340 yards and four touchdowns to help keep the Yoemen in front.
According to a report in the Temple Daily Telegram, Yoemen kicker Axel Martinez booted a 35-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead in the third quarter and Lago Vista never caught up to Cameron Yoe after that.
The Yoemen (9-1, 5-1) will face West in the first round of the playoffs at 7:30 on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.