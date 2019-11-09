 

In Lago Vista, Cameron Yoe stiff armed Lago Vista in the second half to claim the No. 2 playoff seed in 10-3A D-I.

Yoe quarterback Braden Brashear passed for 340 yards and four touchdowns to help keep the Yoemen in front.

According to a report in the Temple Daily Telegram, Yoemen kicker Axel Martinez booted a 35-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead in the third quarter and Lago Vista never caught up to Cameron Yoe after that.

The Yoemen (9-1, 5-1) will face West in the first round of the playoffs at 7:30 on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments