In Walnut Springs, Bynum scored 28 unanswered points to finish off a road victory over the Hornets.
Bynum’s Dakota Mynarcik was all over the field as he rushed for 124 yards, caught four passes for 65 yards and scored five total touchdowns on offense. He also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown and made 11 tackles on defense.
The Bulldogs (1-0) racked up 372 yards of total offense.
