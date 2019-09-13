BURLESON — Seeking their first 3-0 start in more than a decade, the University Trojans ran into an offensive juggernaut in Burleson and fell, 52-13, in the District 5-5A Div. II opener for both teams on Friday.
The Trojans fall to 2-1 on the season, while Burleson improves to 3-0. The Elks had averaged 40-plus points in their first two games of the season, but had that number by halftime.
“We just have to go back to the drawing board after this one,” University coach Rodney Smith said. “We knew they were really good on offense, and we just made some mistakes in the first half and couldn’t recover from that.”
Burleson took a 14-0 lead barely five minutes into the game. But University didn’t wait long before attempting a comeback from the early Elks’ assault. After the second Burleson touchdown, University kicked its offense into high gear. The Trojans moved the ball 80 yards in 11 plays, which included three key third-down conversions. Senior running back Jeremiah Stroupe slipped down the right side and went untouched for a 34-yard scoring run. The snap on the extra point was fumbled, but the Trojans were right back in the game, trailing only 14-6, midway through the first quarter.
The University defense forced a Burleson punt on the next possession, and the Trojans went right back to work. They converted two more third-down conversions and got a critical 4th-and-1 run from Stroupe at the Elks’ 40-yard line. But on the next play disaster struck, as Burleson’s Ryan Patino slipped in front of the University receiver for the interception at the Burleson 36, stopping a promising drive.
From there, the Elks’ offense was an unstoppable force, scoring 17 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.
“It would have been a different game if we could have scored there,” Smith said. “But too many mistakes from our team, and we just have to come back next week playing better.”
University’s only other score of the night was a 55-yard touchdown pass to Corey Sandolph from quarterback Jacob Bryant. The extra point was good, making the score 31-13 late in the second quarter.
