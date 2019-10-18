BURLESON — Centennial piled up 296 rushing yards and locked this game in the vault by halftime, taking a win over the Trojans in District 5-5A Div. II action.

The Spartans (7-1, 5-1) ran off to a 28-0 halftime lead behind its consistent rushing attack. University (4-3, 2-3) showed some life in the second half, but the mountain was too tall to climb at that point.

Jacob Bryant passed for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns for University, including a 24-yard third-quarter strike to Corey Sandolph. He later found Mike Lambert on a 15-yard connection for University’s other score.

