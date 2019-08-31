In Rio Vista, Bruceville-Eddy gave new head coach Kyle Shoppach a thrilling win in his debut.
The Eagles managed to maintain a touchdown advantage throughout the game, showing an explosive offense that hit big through the air and on the ground. Nathan Quattlebaum ran for two TDs, while T.J. Jarmon also hit for a couple of scores on the ground in addition to catching a big fourth-quarter TD pass from Trapper Ensor.
Ensor had two TD tosses on the night, both in the fourth.
