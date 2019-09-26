EDDY – The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles didn’t just win a game last Friday, they capitalized on a chance to make a statement.
It’s been well-publicized and was well-celebrated two years ago when Bruceville-Eddy posted a 5-5 regular-season record to finish third in its district and earned a playoff berth for the first time in 32 years. That’s the kind of legacy, for better or worse, that the Eagles carry in football.
But last season, the Bruceville-Eddy players realize they stumbled instead of taking the next step.
“The 2017 year, that was just a building block, and to not make it last year,” Eagles senior utility back T.J. Jarmon said with a shake of his head and a grimace, “that stuck with me. Not making the playoffs even though I know we could have and we should have.”
Bruceville-Eddy went 5-5 a year ago, but the Eagles were defeated in three of their last four games and lost out on a three-way, third-place tie breaker that determined the final two playoff teams from District 8-2A Division I.
Jarmon said he let that disappointment burn and drive him. He and his teammates stayed motivated throughout the off-season. Then, when former Eagles coach J.B. Chaney left for a job in Holland, the Bruceville-Eddy players continued to persevere.
“We just had to keep fighting,” Bruceville-Eddy senior Tate Grams said. “We had to keep everyone together to fight through adversity and come out on top.”
Kyle Shoppach, who has been around Central Texas for a while in assistant coaching stops at Mart, McGregor and Robinson, was intrigued by the Bruceville-Eddy job. When he became the Eagles new coach, he told the players they could continue to build and go beyond just getting into the playoffs.
And so, on Friday night, when a playoff-like atmosphere developed inside Eagles Stadium, Shoppach watched to see how his players would react.
Granger, which came to town with a 3-0 record and the No. 8 ranking in 2A Division II, scored first in overtime to go ahead, 35-29.
Bruceville-Eddy responded. Quarterback Trapper Ensor looked for Jarmon on a third-and-14 pass play. They connected, not just for a first down, but for a 35-yard touchdown to tie the game.
As they were preparing for the next play, Shoppach saw his team begin to bond.
“For the first time since I’ve been here, when we huddled I felt that energy like we’re all on the same page,” Shoppach said. “There have been those moments of question marks. But in that moment, on the field, everybody on the team was thinking the exact same thing. It was awesome.”
Not only were the Eagles in agreement that they wanted to go for two, they all knew what play they wanted to run. It was time for Jarmon to line up as the Wildcat quarterback and find his way into the end zone.
“(Coach Shoppach) knew he was going to run the play anyway,” Jarmon said. “I heard one kid in the back say, ‘We’re all going to quit if you don’t run that play.’ When I heard that, I knew as a team we were all clicking. We were all together.”
It worked. Jarmon ran in the two-point conversion and the Eagles improved to 3-1 this season.
Bruceville-Eddy is now a step ahead of where it was a year ago when district play started. The Eagles, who have 16 seniors contributing and eight juniors starting, believe they have the ability and experience to contend for the 8-2A DI title.
Bruceville-Eddy certainly looks the part on the stats sheet.
Eagles senior running back Nathan Quattlebaum leads Central Texas with 678 rushing yards, while Jarmon has proven to be a playmaker as a rusher and receiver with 303 combined yards. Ensor is among Central Texas’ top passers with 540 yards as he’s consistently found both Jarmon and receiver John Lopez.
Granger chose to focus on Quattlebaum. Jarmon said he even saw the Lions defenders pointing toward the Eagles running back before the snap on certain plays.
Was that a mistake?
“Every team should key on Nathan,” Jarmon said. “If they don’t, we’re going to at least put 50 on them. Them keying on Nathan definitely had an impact on my game. If you don’t key on him, you’re in danger. But if you do key on him, you’re in danger.”
That’s a little bit of swagger, which might be normal in some places. In Bruceville-Eddy, though, it shows a shift in attitude.
Shoppach said change is in the air at the 2A school. It’s one of the things that prompted him to apply for the job when Chaney left. Now that he’s the athletic director and head football coach, Shoppach has set to work nurturing that mentality.
“We talked about having expectations that are greater than what our normal expectations are,” Shoppach said. “Not reaching out for average. Trying to reach above average. We don’t want to just make the playoffs, we want to do what good football teams do. We want to win in the playoffs. We want to eat Thanksgiving breakfast.”
After breaking their playoff drought in 2017, Bruceville-Eddy lost to Rice, 44-22, in the first round. The Eagles players all named winning in the playoffs and playing multiple postseason games as an important team goal.
There’s another huge prize out there that could be attainable if Bruceville-Eddy’s season continues on its current path. The Eagles haven’t won a district championship in football since 1985.
The Bruceville-Eddy team that was the last to make the playoffs before the 32-year postseason drought was also the last bunch of Eagles to win district. They went 6-4 with a 4-1 loop mark to win the 13-1A north zone title. The 1985 Bruceville-Eddy team followed it up by defeating Salado in the playoffs. Runge ended that Eagles’ season in the second round of the playoffs and they finished 7-5.
As this version of the Eagles prepares to start district play at Axtell on Friday, it’s all about closing. They didn’t do it a year ago, but correcting that could lead Bruceville-Eddy to a historic season this fall.
“For us as coaches, we want to win, but I want these seniors to finish the thing that they’ve started,” Shoppach said. “They started a culture shift and I want them to be able to see that through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.