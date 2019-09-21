In Eddy, Eagles quarterback Trapper Ensor connected with T.J. Jarmon to convert a third-and-14 with a 35-yard touchdown pass to tie Granger in overtime.
That forced a decision. So first-year Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach gathered his team and they opted to go for two. Jarmon made the choice work with a successful two-point run and the Eagles (3-1) celebrated a thrilling OT victory.
“We’re seeing our guys buy into a new coaching staff,” Shoppach said. “We were finally all on the same page last night and our guys just refused to let it slip away.”
Bruceville-Eddy tied the game midway through the fourth quarter when Jarmon broke away for a 53-yard touchdown run and added the two-point run that knotted things at 29.
Jarmon rushed for 80 yards on nine carries and also caught four passes for 75 yards.
Eagles running back Nathan Quattlebaum returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and went on to rush for 151 yards on 34 carries.
Granger (3-1) came into the contest averaging 50 points per contest, but the Eagles held them to a little more than half of that in regulation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.