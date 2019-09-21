In Eddy, Eagles quarterback Trapper Ensor connected with T.J. Jarmon to convert a third-and-14 with a 35-yard touchdown pass to tie Granger in overtime.

That forced a decision. So first-year Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach gathered his team and they opted to go for two. Jarmon made the choice work with a successful two-point run and the Eagles (3-1) celebrated a thrilling OT victory.

“We’re seeing our guys buy into a new coaching staff,” Shoppach said. “We were finally all on the same page last night and our guys just refused to let it slip away.”

Bruceville-Eddy tied the game midway through the fourth quarter when Jarmon broke away for a 53-yard touchdown run and added the two-point run that knotted things at 29.

Jarmon rushed for 80 yards on nine carries and also caught four passes for 75 yards.

Eagles running back Nathan Quattlebaum returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and went on to rush for 151 yards on 34 carries.

Granger (3-1) came into the contest averaging 50 points per contest, but the Eagles held them to a little more than half of that in regulation.

