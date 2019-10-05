In Eddy, the Bruceville-Eddy offense set the tone in the first quarter by establishing a 20-0 lead and the Eagles cruised to their fourth-straight victory.
Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum scored on runs of 22 and 19 yards and quarterback Trapper Ensor tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to John Lopez, all in the first 12 minutes, giving the Eagles control
With the win, Bruceville-Eddy improved to 5-1 this season and 2-0 in District 8-2A Division I. Itasca dropped to 2-4, 0-2 in district.
Quattlebaum, the area’s leading rusher entering Friday’s games, carried 19 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns.
