In Italy, Bruceville-Eddy used a balanced offense to race past the Gladiators and claimed another 8-2A DI win.

Eagles quarterback Trapper Ensor passed for 254 yards and five touchdowns, complementing running back Nathan Quattlebaum’s 265 rushing yards and three TDs.

Bruceville-Eddy (7-1, 3-0) established a 42-14 lead by halftime and stiff armed the Gladiators in the second half.

