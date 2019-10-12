In Italy, Bruceville-Eddy used a balanced offense to race past the Gladiators and claimed another 8-2A DI win.
Eagles quarterback Trapper Ensor passed for 254 yards and five touchdowns, complementing running back Nathan Quattlebaum’s 265 rushing yards and three TDs.
Bruceville-Eddy (7-1, 3-0) established a 42-14 lead by halftime and stiff armed the Gladiators in the second half.
