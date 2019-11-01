EDDY – The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles put an exclamation point on the end of their best regular season in a long time.
With running back Nathan Quattlebaum leading the way, as usual, and the Eagles defense making the timely plays it needed, Bruceville-Eddy held off Bosqueville, 46-39, on Friday night at Eagles Stadium.
Bruceville-Eddy clinched at least a share of the district championship with its win over Moody last week. That marked the Eagles first title of that kind since the 1985 team won the 13-1A north zone championship.
But now this Bruceville-Eddy team (9-1, 6-0 in 8-2A Division I) stands alone. The Eagles finally have their bye week next week, then it’s on to the playoffs with a No. 1 seed.
“When I came here, I didn’t know what we were capable of doing,” Bruceville-Eddy first-year coach Kyle Shoppach said. “It didn’t take long to figure out we had a pretty good football team. And now we’re making history and I’m glad I get to be a part of it.”
Quattlebaum, who was Central Texas’ leading rusher with more than 2,000 yards entering the contest, rushed for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries.
That was just enough to help keep Bruceville-Eddy ahead of tenacious Bosqueville (4-5, 3-2).
The Bulldogs trailed 46-33 late in the third quarter, but they kept attacking.
Bosqueville running back Blaine Reynolds hopped into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run — his fifth of the night — to cut the Eagles’ lead to seven with more than 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs moved deep into Bruceville-Eddy territory to try to tie the game with less than five minutes left. But the Eagles defense came up with a key second-down sack of Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw at the 19.
That forced the Bulldogs into a third-and-16. They managed just one yard in two plays and Bruceville-Eddy took over the football with 3:18 left.
The Eagles gained one crucial first down when wildcat QB T.J. Jarmon converted a fourth-and-two from his own 26 with a four-yard run. Bruceville-Eddy ran out all but 26 seconds of the fourth quarter. Then the Eagles batted down Bradshaw’s desperation heave as time expired.
When the clock hit zeroes, the Bruceville-Eddy stands let out a scream that seemed to be both elation and relief.
Reynolds finished with 335 rushing yards, winning the duel with Quattlebaum.
The Bulldogs, who have clinched a playoff berth, finish the regular season at home against Riesel next week.
Quattlebaum had touchdown runs of 50 and five yards in the third quarter and Jarmon added a four-yard touchdown run to push the Eagles’ lead to 46-33 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
Then Shoppach put his faith in his defense to hold on to the advantage.
“Give our defensive coordinator Jeff Nuner some love,” Shoppach said. “He has put together a good plan every week the whole season. And, yes, I was going to put it on our defense and Nathan Quattlebaum to get us out of that game with a win.”
Bruceville-Eddy took advantage of a Bosqueville special teams miscue to take a 25-19 halftime lead.
The Eagles defense forced a Bosqueville punt, but Bulldogs punter Jayce Powers had to scramble to catch a low snap. He scooped it up with a knee down and the officials blew their whistles, giving Bruceville-Eddy the ball at the Bosqueville 17 with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
Bruceville-Eddy gave Quattlebaum two cracks at it, but he netted just six yards.
So with eight seconds left in the half, Ensor looked to the end zone and tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Levi LaFavers.
That ended a thrilling first half in which the two teams traded haymakers by putting the ball in the hands of their best runners.
Reynolds had touchdowns of 69, one and eight yards. Quattlebaum broke loose for TD romps of 63 and 43.
Reynolds passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his 69-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the night. But Quattlebaum won the rushing battle in the first half, running for 187 yards on 21 carries to Reynolds’ 170 on 19 totes.
Bosqueville established a two-score lead when Reynolds finished a 75-yard drive with a one-yard hop into the end zone, putting the Bulldogs up 19-7 midway through the second quarter.
But Bruceville-Eddy came up with three defensive stops and two Ensor touchdown passes to surge ahead.
