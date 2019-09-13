CHILTON — The Eagles’ Nathan Quattlebaum, the area’s leading rusher, added to his impressive yearly totals as Bruceville-Eddy won again.

Quattlebaum ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Eagles (2-1). Bruceville-Eddy was also effective went it went to the air, as TJ Jarmon caught two TDs.

Chilton (2-1) trailed only 19-13 at the half, but the Pirates couldn’t get anything going in the second half.

