CHILTON — The Eagles’ Nathan Quattlebaum, the area’s leading rusher, added to his impressive yearly totals as Bruceville-Eddy won again.
Quattlebaum ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Eagles (2-1). Bruceville-Eddy was also effective went it went to the air, as TJ Jarmon caught two TDs.
Chilton (2-1) trailed only 19-13 at the half, but the Pirates couldn’t get anything going in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.