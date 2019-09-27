AXTELL — Nathan Quattlebaum brought the boom again for the surging Eagles.
Quattlebaum ran for five touchdowns as Bruceville-Eddy (4-1, 1-0) opened District 8-2A Div. I play in style, blowing out the Longhorns. Quattlebaum, who came into the week as the area’s leading rusher with 678 yards, added to those season totals. He had TD runs of 97, 29, 52, 25 and 35 yards.
Trapper Ensor also threw for a pair of scores for the Eagles, a 12-yard toss to T.J. Jarmon and a 28-yard beauty to John Lopez.
Axtell (1-4, 0-1) trailed only 14-7 after a quarter, but Bruceville-Eddy put the game away with three second-quarter TDs.
