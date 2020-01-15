“Why, hello sir.”
That’s how Mike Chapman always greeted me. If it was in person, it was accompanied by a wide smile. If it was on the phone, you could hear the smile in his voice. But that’s how he approached everyone, with joy and kindness.
Chapman, University’s longtime boys and girls soccer coach, died late Tuesday night, only hours after coaching his teams against La Vega. The news of his passing rocked me, because Chapman wasn’t just a fantastic, successful coach (though he was that), but he was one of the finest men you could hope to meet.
No coach gave more than Chapman. Shortly after the turn of the century, a University baseball player died suddenly, and the player’s family didn’t have enough money to cover the funeral expenses. Chapman asked former Baylor football coach Grant Teaff to speak at a fundraiser, and not only did the event help cover costs for the player’s service, but it also inspired Chapman to look at his job in a new way.
“(Teaff) talked about how to have a successful program: Positive attitude, self-discipline, effort and heart,” Chapman told the Trib in 2013. “Along with that, he talked about your athletes being well-rounded for after school, life and everything.”
Chapman used Teaff’s idea to forge an unbelievably active community service initiative among his team. The Trojans were heavily involved in the Meals on Wheels and Make-a-Wish programs. They handed out turkeys on Thanksgiving and bikes on Christmas. They pitched in with Toys for Tots, and ran their own popular Soccer Buddies program, where players would mentor and coach younger kids in the community.
Chapman’s teams enjoyed much success on the field. He built the Trojan program into a consistent winner, culminating with a 33-0-0 season in 2013 and a Class 4A state championship. But they were equally successful off of it. Chapman made sure his players graduated, and he kept tabs on them afterward and always let them know he was there for them if needed.
The University High School family is just that. There’s a saying they repeat often in the halls, that of “Once a Trojan, always a Trojan.” In some ways, Mike was Mr. Trojan. Every time you visited the school, you’d see his beaming face there to welcome you. He was a human LED bulb, bringing unmatched brightness to everyone he encountered.
Honestly, I’m devastated by his passing. As journalists, we’re taught to keep the relationships with the people we cover professional. Be friendly and polite, sure, but keep it all on the surface level. But I can truly say I loved Mike Chapman, for how could you not love him? He had a servant’s heart, and was a friend to all.
I had planned to call Mike on Wednesday. I was working on an area soccer overview for our high school notebook, and I was looking forward to another engaging conversation that would no doubt start with, “Why, hello sir.”
Central Texas soccer, University High School, Waco ISD, the entire Waco community won’t be the same without Mike Chapman. The lives he touched are truly countless, his impact immeasurable. His legacy will also live on with the Mike Chapman Super Centex Soccer Coach of the Year Award. That’s what it’ll be named from here on out. It’s a fitting tribute, because Mike epitomized what a coach should be.
His family said that they believe Mike’s cause of death was probably a heart attack.
His heart was so big, God called it home.
