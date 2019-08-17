It’s Sunday, but Friday’s coming.
Everybody loves Friday. We’re always working for the weekend, cranking up The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love,” and thanking God it’s Friday.
It’s no different here at the Trib. We love Friday, mostly because we love high school football.
Years ago, before I took over as sports editor, I had a six-year stint overseeing our high school sports coverage. And each Friday basically ended the same way. After a long night of compiling stats and doing interviews and writing stories and taking photos, when the paper was finally tucked into bed, the staff would come together and talk. About what, pray tell? About what we’d just seen.
We’d just spent eight-plus hours previewing and watching and writing about high school football, but it wasn’t enough. Now we had to put it all into context.
Some of the faces on staff have changed, but our passion hasn’t. We still love high school football. We still break it down just like that.
And we love it so much we’re about to stuff your driveway (or your iPhone) with 12 straight days of it.
This year we’re rolling out our high school football preview a little differently. Most years we present it all to you on one day, generally in one or two special sections. The idea there being that you might hang on to those sections, and refer back to the content within throughout the year.
Because of various factors, we’re changing that this year. We’ll still give you, the reader, previews, predictions and schedules for all 60-plus schools in the Trib’s coverage area. We’ll still provide you with feature stories on some of the top players and teams in Central Texas. (In fact, you’ll get two more such stories than you received in last year’s 32-page preview.) But we’re spreading those stories and capsules out over the next dozen days, leading up to the kickoff day for the season on Aug. 29.
If you prefer it the other way, tied up in one package, I understand. While I know reader passion for high school football remains fervent, that’s not always reflected in retail advertising dollars, which drives many of these decisions.
At any rate, this spread-the-field attack to our high school football blitz isn’t without precedent. About 20 years ago, we used to roll out our coverage in a series of wrappers — sections that wrapped around the regular, daily sports section — over the course of five days. Look at it this way — we’re giving you a super-sized, 12-day package instead. This is Texas. Bigger is better, right?
There’s just something that feels right about Texas high school football. I love the pregame run-outs through the gargantuan inflatable tunnels and helmets. I love the marching band routines. Those tuba-toting kids have been working on their precision in the August heat, too. (I don’t love 28-minute halftimes, but that’s OK. High school football isn’t perfect, but it’s still lovable.)
I love Fifth Quarters at the Baptist church and Frito Pies at halftime and players forming their fingers into a four right before the fourth quarter.
One of the most underrated moments of Friday night happens in the waning moments of the national anthem. The players are lined up, standing at attention, facing the flag, their hands on the shoulder pads of the guy in front of them. As the final notes begin to play, the players start thumping on those shoulder pads, creating their own sort of resounding percussion crescendo. It’s stirring — each and every time.
How can you not love the players? They’re your sons, your nephews, your neighbor’s kid. They’re carrying on the tradition of their older brothers and uncles and dads and grandfathers. In many cases, they’re playing for the same school. And they all have a role to play, whether it’s that third-string lineman who may get 10 snaps all season, or the Did-You-Hear-About-Joe’s-Son, who last weekend broke the school record with eight touchdown passes.
I love the mascots. Not just those kids dressed up in the furry costumes, though they’re a fun thread in the tapestry of Friday night. Specifically, I love cool mascot names. I want to write about the Frost Polar Bears and the Itasca Wampus Cats and the Groesbeck Goats and the Vanguard Vikings. (The Panthers, Eagles and Bulldogs are fine, too, though considerably less creative.)
I love the coaches. We’ve got some good ones in Central Texas. I’m not going to name names, because they’re too plentiful to list. Some lean on familiar platitudes as a crutch, others are more colorful than King Joseph’s letter jacket. But all have a unique responsibility, and a heart for teaching and building up young people.
Heck, I even love the refs. God bless those guys. You might not like it when they flag the Hometown Heroes for a 10-yard holding flag, but it wouldn’t be the same without them. (You could start a game without some of the coaches or some of the players, but no refs means no game.) They do Friday night’s most thankless job. Truly. They usually get berated rather than appreciated. So, hug a zebra some night. They’re people, too.
Over the next dozen days, we’ll be bringing stories of Central Texas high school football to your doorsteps and devices. None of our local schools will be left out. From the six-man kids to the 6A behemoths, we’ll cover it all, right up until kickoff of the first games on Aug. 29.
Oh, yeah. The next day after that is a Friday.
Let’s shoot for 13 straight days of high school football — and then some.