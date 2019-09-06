Midway has one. La Vega and China Spring have unveiled theirs over the past couple of weeks. Waco ISD has one that covers both University and Waco High.
No, I’m not talking about a Chick-fil-A or a Whataburger in the cafeteria. (Though that would be pretty sweet, wouldn’t it, students?) The bastion of delicious treats to which I’m referring is a Hall of Fame.
History shouldn’t just be tucked away in textbooks or lectured about in classrooms. It should be preserved, and in the case of the shinier parts of history, celebrated.
That’s why I commend school districts like the aforementioned that have sought to carve out a place for the great athletes, coaches and teams of their athletic histories. Such halls of fame not only provide meaningful recognition for those being honored, but they’re a great teaching tool. They’re a conversation starter for the generations to come.
“Hey, Dad, who was MT Rice? What’s his story?” the question might go, prompting the ideal response: “Well, let me tell you …”
Midway ISD’s Athletic Hall of Fame has honored dozens of former athletes, coaches and teams since its inception in 2004. It naturally includes the heavyweights you’d expect – athletes like Joyce Haigood and Andy Hawkins and Casey Fossum, and coaches like Marvin Dameron and Kent Bachtel.
Yet an inspired touch also leaves room for what the school district labels the “Special Friends to Midway.” High school sports can’t thrive without real-life boots on the ground. You need fans and volunteers and trainers and clock operators and P.A. announcers and folks slinging that yellow stuff that passes as nacho cheese in the concession stands. Midway does a great job of giving the behind-the-scenes folks their deserved curtain call.
Whenever I visit Johnny Tusa and his staff at Waco ISD Stadium, I always like to sneak a peek into the room that houses its Athletic Hall of Fame. What I really appreciate about Waco ISD’s approach is that it hasn’t put its way-back machine into park. Waco ISD tends to assemble induction classes that spotlight athletes and coaches from both the recent and the more distant past.
For instance, you may get a Margin Hooks, who graduated from the post-consolidation Waco High in 1996 before going on to play football at BYU. Or you may get a Ken Casner, who starred for the original Waco High, back when the teams were known as the Tigers, not the Lions. Waco ISD also hasn’t forgotten the greats who made their names at schools like Richfield or Jefferson Moore, which no longer exist.
China Spring and La Vega both entered the Hall of Fame game this year. In August, the Cougars introduced a tremendous inaugural class that included the likes of Shawn Bell, Jared Clements, Jessica Hanna Sifers and the late Randy Leasley, among others. China Spring did it up right with a banquet that featured a catered barbecue meal – we are in Texas, after all – and the word I received was that the event was well-attended and enjoyed by all.
La Vega, meanwhile, kicked off its own new tradition on Friday with the introduction of the first La Vega ISD Hall of Fame class. The Pirates are able to trot out some big names, too, led by none other than Mr. Texas Football himself, Dave Campbell.
La Vega’s Hall of Fame incorporates academics and general alumni achievement alongside its athletic honorees, and that’s great. Whether a school chooses to recognize its athletic history separately or not, I applaud any school district making an effort to remember it at all.
So, if you’re a Central Texas school district that doesn’t have an existing Hall of Fame, consider adding one. Do it your own way, with your own tweaks and nuances. But it’ll go a long way toward keeping alive the teams and traditions of the past for the students of the future.
Now, about those chicken sandwiches and burgers in the cafeteria …
