It appears likely that former Bremond all-everything quarterback Roshauud Paul will be on the move following the 2019 season.
Paul, a junior receiver/punt returner at Texas A&M, opted to take advantage of the NCAA’s relatively new rule on redshirting this year. He played in A&M’s first four games before taking the redshirt, thus preserving his remaining two years of eligibility.
That’s key, because Paul – who has seen limited playing time at receiver for the Aggies – is expected to transfer after the season. He has been A&M’s primary punt returner the past two years and finished third in the SEC last year, with 24 returns for 209 yards and an 8.7-yard average. But he hasn’t seen much in the way of receiving targets, with only 23 catches for 268 yards in his three seasons in College Station, including just one reception in 2019.
At Bremond, Paul was a highlight machine and put together one of the all-time great runs as a high school player. He went 47-0 as a starting quarterback and led the Tigers to three consecutive state titles from 2014-16.
