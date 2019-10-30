...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 24 AND 32 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...NORTH, NORTHEAST, AND CENTRAL TEXAS.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WILL
RESULT IN WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS TO LOWER 20S BY SUNRISE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FREEZE WARNING MEANS THAT THE SEASON'S FIRST EPISODE OF SUB-
FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR. THESE CONDITIONS WILL
KILL SENSITIVE PLANTS, AND RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO PROTECT
TENDER VEGETATION. AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD ALSO BE
TURNED OFF TO AVOID CREATING ICE PATCHES ON NEARBY ROADS,
DRIVEWAYS, AND SIDEWALKS.
