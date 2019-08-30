NORMANGEE — Seth Kasowski led an efficient Tiger attack with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run, as Bremond kicked off the year with a win.
Kasowski hit Dalton Wilganowski on a 25-yard TD pass for the first score of the game in the first quarter, and before the quarter ended he connected with Hunter Wilganowski on a 36-yard strike.
J.T. Anthony paced a steady running attack for Bremond (1-0), surpassing 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
