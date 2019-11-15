BRENHAM – J.T. Anthony showed off some nifty moves in scampering through and around the Louise defenders, propelling the Tigers over the Hornets in Class 2A Div. II bi-district action.

Bremond (10-1) moved the ball effectively all night, and Anthony – who won the Texas Built Ford Tough Award for his all-around play two weeks ago – often proved to be the drive capper. The Tigers will move on to face the Agua Dulce vs. D’Hanis winner in the area round next week.

