BREMOND — J.T. Anthony put on a show for the home fans, accounting for seven touchdowns as the Tigers mauled the Lions.

The game started ominously for Granger (5-2, 1-1 in 13-2A Div. II), which fumbled the ball away on its first play, and didn’t get any better for the Lions from there. Bremond’s Anthony busted out his best dance moves, scoring on runs of 16, 21, 4, 4, 20 and 36 yards. He finished with 36 carries for 309 yards and six TDs, and also threw a 29-yard TD pass to Casey Garrett.

It wasn’t all great news for Bremond (7-1, 2-0), as quarterback Seth Kasowski suffered a leg injury in the first half. He stayed in the game and played with a knee brace, but the extent of his availability going forward is unknown.

