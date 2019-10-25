BULVERDE — Bracken Christian’s Travis Wolf howled to the tune of three touchdown passes and a kick return for a score, and the Warriors outgunned the Falcons.
Bracken (7-1, 3-0 in TAPPS Six-Man District 2-II) scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter in this wide-open barnburner.
Reed Black and Justice Ishio both had nice nights toting the pigskin for the Falcons, including a 50-yard TD run from Black and a 60-yard jaunt from Ishio. And Live Oak actually tied the game at 38 in the third quarter, but Wolf responded by taking the ensuing kick 45 yards for the go-ahead TD.
