Bosqueville junior infielder Emry McDonough tweeted on Wednesday that she has committed to play softball at Baylor.
McDonough batted .546 and drove in 51 runs in helping Bosqueville reach the regional semifinal round of the playoffs last season. In doing so, she earned Super Centex first-team honors.
McDonough posted pictures wearing a Lady Bears jersey in the dugout and giving the sic ‘em sign with Baylor coach Glenn Moore in announcing her commitment.
