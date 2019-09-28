In Itasca, Bosqueville defenders Will McClellan and Brooks Nunn made a fourth-down tackle that stopped the Wampus Cats’ final drive and preserved the Bulldogs district-opening win.
Bosqueville (2-3, 1-0 in 8-2A D-I) established a 22-0 halftime lead, then stiff armed Itasca’s second-half rally.
Bulldogs quarterback Luke Bradshaw tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to McClellan and then hit Ryder Roark for the two-point conversion to put Bosqueville ahead 30-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Bradshaw completed 18 of 29 passes for 212 yards with two TDs to McClellan and a pair of two-point conversions to Roark.
The Bulldogs have won two of their last three after opening the season with losses against Mart and McGregor.
