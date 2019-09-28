In Itasca, Bosqueville defenders Will McClellan and Brooks Nunn made a fourth-down tackle that stopped the Wampus Cats’ final drive and preserved the Bulldogs district-opening win.

Bosqueville (2-3, 1-0 in 8-2A D-I) established a 22-0 halftime lead, then stiff armed Itasca’s second-half rally.

Bulldogs quarterback Luke Bradshaw tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to McClellan and then hit Ryder Roark for the two-point conversion to put Bosqueville ahead 30-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Bradshaw completed 18 of 29 passes for 212 yards with two TDs to McClellan and a pair of two-point conversions to Roark.

The Bulldogs have won two of their last three after opening the season with losses against Mart and McGregor.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments