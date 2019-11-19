Two years ago, after Blum lost to Bronte in the Class 1A volleyball final, head coach Lauren McPherson admitted, “there’s only so much you can do if you’re undersized.”
Blum still isn’t the biggest of teams. Its tallest player is 5-foot-10 freshman Emma Jones, whereas the other three teams that have qualified for the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in Class 1A have at least one player at 5-11 or bigger.
But what they lack in size, they make up for in hustle.
The Lady Cats (30-14) will play Neches (39-5) in the 1A state semis at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Garland. If they can get past that match, they’ll hustle on to Thursday’s state final, where they’ll play either Water Valley or Round Top-Carmine.
It’s the program’s second trip to state, along with the 2017 appearance. This year’s seniors Emma Rodriguez, Kylie Sanders and Alexis Allen were all sophomores on that team, and would like nothing more than to close out their careers with a breakthrough state championship.
