One of the sweetest spoils of winning a state championship is the accompanying ring.
That wasn’t necessarily in the athletic budget at tiny Blum ISD, which captured its first state title with a 58-52 win over McLean in December. But the Bobcats will indeed get their rings, thanks to the generosity of football fans from around the state.
A pair of Blum residents, Paula French and Lauren McPherson, started a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy championship rings for the players. The goal was to raise $15,000, and by Wednesday that goal was reached, after donations from more than 180 people.
Some people donated $25 or $50, while the top anonymous donor gave $2,500 to the cause.
