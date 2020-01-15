Blum Bobcats

The Blum Bobcats captured the Class 1A Division I state championship with a 58-52 win over McLean.

One of the sweetest spoils of winning a state championship is the accompanying ring.

That wasn’t necessarily in the athletic budget at tiny Blum ISD, which captured its first state title with a 58-52 win over McLean in December. But the Bobcats will indeed get their rings, thanks to the generosity of football fans from around the state.

A pair of Blum residents, Paula French and Lauren McPherson, started a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy championship rings for the players. The goal was to raise $15,000, and by Wednesday that goal was reached, after donations from more than 180 people.

Some people donated $25 or $50, while the top anonymous donor gave $2,500 to the cause.

