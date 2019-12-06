HICO – Blum’s magical season will continue.
The Bobcats had an answer for every Jonesboro surge, and took down the Eagles, 52-30, in the Class 1A Division I state semifinals on Friday night at Hico’s Tiger Stadium. Blum (12-2) will move on to its first state championship game in school history, after previous state semifinal trips in 2006 and 2014.
It was an 8-8 stalemate after a quarter, and then Jonesboro (12-2) went up 14-8 five minutes into the second after a 4-yard TD run from Ian Shoaf.
But on the ensuing kick, Trey Bullard went 70 yards to the house for Blum, and the Bobcats were off and rolling.
Coltin Gonzales had some huge plays for Blum throughout the night, including a 27-yard TD run on a 4th-and-15 play with 1:15 to play in the first half.
Jonesboro rallied to within 44-30 on a tackle-breaking TD run from Ty Green with 5:04 left in the third quarter. But that’s as close as the Eagles, who were trying to make their third state final in four seasons, would get. In the fourth quarter, Blum gained a bit more separation with 7:42 to play when Gonzales broke off a long run to the Jonesboro 10-yard-line. Then Kody Clinkscales’ TD catch moments later made the score 52-30, Blum.
Jonesboro turned the ball over on downs on its ensuing possession, and the celebration was on for Blum.
Besides a state trip, Blum gets the reward of a week off. It will next play the winner of Saturday’s Rankin-McLean game in the 1A Division I state title game at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.