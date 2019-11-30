Central Texas’ last two remaining six-man football teams alive in the playoffs will face off next week.
Blum and Jonesboro both punched their tickets with wins on Friday night. That means the Bobcats and Eagles will meet in the Class 1A Division I state semifinals next Friday at 7 p.m. in Hico.
Jonesboro (12-1) rode the back of Ian Shoaf to an 83-34 win over Nueces Canyon in Fredericksburg. The Eagles actually trailed 28-20 at the half, but outscored the Panthers, 63-6, in the final two quarters. Shoaf ran 12 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Jonesboro piled up 568 yards on the ground for the night.
Meanwhile, Blum (11-2) kept its season going with a 54-30 win over Saint Jo in Springtown. The Bobcats also trailed at the half, 24-22, but their offense exploded in the second half while the defense limited the Panthers to just a single fourth-quarter rushing TD.
Charges filed in stabbing of Pryor
PITTSBURGH — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Another call to Diulus was made seeking comment on the charge. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Briston and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Saturday. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.
After Pryor’s illustrious Ohio State career ended in 2011, he spent time with nine NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
