BLUM — Koby Clinkscales, Trey Bullard and Coltin Gonzales combined for four touchdown runs for the Bobcats, which clinched the outright District 10-1A Div. I championship and that league’s No. 1 playoff seed.
Blum (8-2, 4-0) averaged 14.9 yards per play. Clinkscales hit Blain Garza on a 23-yard pass with 29 seconds to go before halftime to clinch the 45-point mercy rule advantage. The Bobcats also came to work defensively, holding Abbott’s top rusher Kadyn Johnson to minus-eight yards.
Abbott (3-6, 1-2) isn’t out of the playoff hunt, as it will play rival Aquilla for the No. 2 seed next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.