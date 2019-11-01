BLUM — Koby Clinkscales, Trey Bullard and Coltin Gonzales combined for four touchdown runs for the Bobcats, which clinched the outright District 10-1A Div. I championship and that league’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Blum (8-2, 4-0) averaged 14.9 yards per play. Clinkscales hit Blain Garza on a 23-yard pass with 29 seconds to go before halftime to clinch the 45-point mercy rule advantage. The Bobcats also came to work defensively, holding Abbott’s top rusher Kadyn Johnson to minus-eight yards.

Abbott (3-6, 1-2) isn’t out of the playoff hunt, as it will play rival Aquilla for the No. 2 seed next week.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments