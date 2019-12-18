A week before Christmas, several of Central Texas’ top football players unwrapped a long-awaited gift. Those letters of intent they finalized on National Signing Day might as well have been delivered by Santa Claus.
In McLennan County, Connally, Midway and La Vega all celebrated the achievements of athletes moving to the next level.
Connally coach Shane Anderson introduced the four Cadets players who signed their letters early on Wednesday morning.
He told the crowd gathered in the Connally auditorium before the start of the school day that the foursome carries a unique responsibility. The group is tasked with building confidence among college coaches that Connally is a place that produces next-level players, and Anderson added that he believes they’re up to it.
Cadet running back Jay’Veon Sunday signed with Washington, safety Jordan Nichols with North Texas and offensive lineman Trent Pullen and defensive back Korie Black inked with Oklahoma State.
“I wouldn’t say we put us on the map, but we probably woke up everybody up,” Nichols said. “Us doing that will just help (younger Connally players) out in the recruiting area.”
Anderson read off a list of accomplishments for each player and noted that they contributed to an historic Cadets season as they went 12-1 and reached the third round of the playoffs.
The stat highlights included Black with more than a dozen interceptions as a four-year letterman, Pullen’s 176 pancake blocks, Nichols with more than 175 career tackles and Sunday’s 5,393 total yards and more than 80 touchdowns.
The players each wore shirts and a couple donned hats with their future schools’ logos. All eyes were on the next step.
“I fell in love with the (Oklahoma State) coaching staff the very first time I met them,” Black said. “Also, being able to get an opportunity to play early.”
Sunday will be going the farthest as he will begin his college career in Seattle, Wash., next fall. He made an official visit to the Huskies’ campus last January and attended a game with Anderson during Connally’s open date this past season.
“Washington just stood out to me because it was the best place I’ve ever seen,” Sunday said. “I wanted to get away from Waco. I loved everything about the coaches and culture. It’s way different. Big city and a lot of people.”
Pair of Panthers DI-bound
Across town at Midway, the Panthers celebrated a pair of Division I signees finalizing their decisions.
Senior running back Will Nixon made his longtime commitment to Nebraska official, while linebacker Luke Horner is headed to Houston Baptist.
Nixon rushed for more than 1,800 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a senior at Midway, taking over as the Panthers’ top running back following the graduation of James Fullbright III, who’s now at Houston. The versatile Nixon played receiver prior to the switch, and that’s probably where he’ll line up for the Huskers.
Nixon is the son of Jeff Nixon, the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Baylor. He had an offer from the Bears, but wanted to forge his own path.
At 6-3 and 215, Horner brings nice size and instincts to an HBU program that went 5-7 in 2019 and finished 10th in the Southland Conference. He was one of two linebackers the Huskies signed, along with Whitehouse’s Peyton Kennedy.
La Vega’s Hayes inks with K-State
La Vega’s Demarrquese Hayes is headed to Kansas State.
Hayes made his decision official at a Wednesday signing at the school. The senior linebacker showed up on crutches due to a foot injury, but that didn’t prevent him from enjoying his day.
Hayes (6-2, 195) made first-team all-state last year for the Pirates, and was ranked as the 95th best linebacker prospect in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com.
