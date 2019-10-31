Anthony Avila - Troy

Anthony Avila

 

A pair of Central Texas products now doing their thing at Mary Hardin-Baylor earned American Southwest Conference Player of the Week recognition.

Tevin Jones, a senior linebacker from Belton, was tabbed as the ASC’s Defensive Player of the Week. Jones set a single-season school record with 20 tackles in UMHB’s 15-14 win over Hardin Simmons last week. He was also named to D3Football.com’s “National Team of the Week.”

Also, Anthony Avila, a sophomore kicker from Troy, won ASC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Avila made the game-winning field goal in the Crusaders’ victory, nailing it from 43 yards as time experienced.

