Belton ISD announced the hiring of two new football head coaches on Wednesday.
Brett Sniffin will be the head man at Belton High, while Brian Cope has gotten the job of the new Lake Belton High School. Sniffin comes to Belton from Ridge Point in Missouri City, and has a career record of 75-22. Ridge Point made the playoffs all eight years under Sniffin’s direction.
Cope has been the assistant athletic director and offensive coordinator at Belton, and now will be the first leader of the new Lake Belton Broncos. He has made past coaching stops at A&M Consolidated, Cy-Woods and Spring.
