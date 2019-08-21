Belton ISD’s school board approved the hiring of Sam Skidmore as athletic director earlier this week.
Skidmore will hold the dual roles of AD and the Tigers’ head football coach. He’s served in the latter role since 2017, compiling a 13-9 record the past two years with a pair of playoff appearances.
The athletic director position opened when Michael Morgan was promoted to Belton’s assistant superintendent in June. Morgan is a former football coach himself, including a stint as Gatesville’s head man from 2001-06.