Baylor junior Sven Lah teamed with Virginia’s Natasha Subhash to win the mixed doubles bracket at the Oracle/ITA Masters in Malibu, Calif., highlighting a doubles-heavy weekend for the Bears.

Lah and Subhash went 5-0 during the weekend and claimed their tournament victory on Saturday with an 8-2 win over Carlos Aguilar of Texas A&M and Katarina Jokic of Georgia.

Baylor junior Matias Soto partnered with Texas’ Anna Turati and recorded a 1-1 record.

In singles action, 14th-ranked Soto went 1-1 and No. 44 Lah also went 1-1 over the weekend in Malibu.

Baylor senior Constantin Frantzen went 2-2 in singles action while freshman Christopher Frantzen went 1-3 while playing at the Cajun Tennis Classic in Lafayette, La.

The Frantzen brothers teamed up in doubles and went 2-1 to advance to the Cajun Classic final. They knocked off Arizona State’s Makey Rakotomalala and Christian Lerby, 8-3, in the quarterfinals and advanced with a 7-6(5), 6-7(1), 1-0(7) victory over Louisiana’s Pearse Dolan and Kacper Dworak in the semifinals.

The duo dropped a close 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(5) loss to South Florida’s Chase Ferguson and Pierre Luquet in Sunday’s final.

