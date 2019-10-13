Baylor will place five players in the main draw with other potentially qualifying for the Oracle Pro Series hosted by Baylor starting on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor men Matias Soto and Adrian Boitan and women Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana are entered in the main draw. Additionally, Baylor men Sven Lah, Ryan Dickerson and Finn Bass, and women Anastasia Kharitonova, Paula Barañano and Livia Kraus are set to play in qualifying.
The Oracle Pro Series consists of more than 25 new ATP, WTA and ITF World Tennis Tour professional tournaments to be held across the United States over the course of 2019 and 2020.
Admission is free.
