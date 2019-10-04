The Baylor men’s tennis team will send seven players to the ITA All-American Championships, which begin Saturday and continue through Oct. 13 at the Michael D. Case Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Bears juniors Matias Soto and Sven Lah and sophomore Adrian Boitan will start in the singles main draw, while seniors Constantin Frantzen and Ryan Dickerson and freshmen Christopher Frantzen and Rahul Dhokia will compete in pre-qualifying action.

The pre-qualifying draw will take place Saturday and Sunday, then the qualifying draw will be Monday and Tuesday. The main draw starts on Wednesday.

In doubles action, Soto will pair up with Constantin Frantzen while Lah and Dickerson will be partners for the qualifying draw. Both doubles duos will compete for the first time together this season.

