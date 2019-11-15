LEAGUE CITY – The Broncos stampeded Reicher with an onslaught of big plays in bouncing the Cougars from the TAPPS state playoffs.
Bay Area (8-3) got touchdowns on a pick-six , a long kickoff return, and several large-chunk runs and passes as well. The Broncos scored the first three touchdowns of the game to make Reicher play chase the rest of the way.
Jackson Collins passed for a pair of TDs for Bay Area, while Payton Deegan found the end zone twice, once on a run and another on a pass from Collins.
Reicher kept playing hard, and tacked on one final TD with less than three minutes to go. The Cougars finished 4-7 in their first season under head coach Tyler Holcomb.
