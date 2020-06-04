BELTON – Every year, the FCA Victory Bowl all-star games represent a chance for high school senior athletes to get together for fun, fellowship and a little friendly competition.
But there was clearly something extra in the smiles on the faces of the softball players who met up to kick off Victory Bowl week on Thursday afternoon at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Field.
For a while, especially at the beginning of the contest, every play seemed to produce expressions of joy mixed with relief as the athletes engaged in live competition for the first time in months.
“It’s been kind of hard just because I haven’t gotten to see any of my friends and play as much as I usually do,” Red team second baseman Jordyne Reese said. “But just to get to play this game, it’s really been great.”
Reese caught a pop up on the infield early in the contest, then turned and giggled as she signaled the out to the outfielders. It was the kind of reaction to a simple play that symbolized the day.
The Red team put together a four run rally in the top of the third, paving the way to the Reds’ 5-2 win over the Blues.
Red pitcher Makenzie Dunbar of Crawford teamed with Kenzie Seely of Whitney to shut out the Blue team for the first six innings. Dunbar worked the first two and last two frames, drove in a run with a single in the third and scored an insurance run in the sixth on her way to Red team MVP honors.
“It was awesome. Just kind of a last high school thing,” said Dunbar, who helped Crawford win the Class 2A state title in 2019. “We won so that made it even better.”
In normal times, the FCA Victory Bowl includes a week of practices for each team along with service projects in the community. The national and statewide response to the coronavirus caused the Central Texas chapter of the FCA to alter its plans.
But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began Phase III of reopening as of Wednesday, which allowed the FCA to go ahead with official games with umpires, though still without fans.
“It was a little difficult with most people not knowing each other and going straight to a game,” Dunbar said. “But we all bonded really well.”
The Blue team got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning when recent University high school graduate Beronica De Los Rios blasted an RBI triple to right field. De Los Rios then came home on a sacrifice fly by Lorena’s Sara Robertson.
De Los Rios said her big hit came as she was just trying to keep from being the Blues’ last batter. Instead, she got one more smile.
“I haven’t really played since my last high school game, right before spring break,” De Los Rios said. “I loved it. It was amazing.”
But Dunbar closed the door on the Blue team’s rally by getting a strikeout to end the game.
FCA Victory Bowl week will continue with the baseball game at 2 p.m. on Friday at the UMHB baseball stadium, and the volleyball match at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Vanguard College Prep gymnasium.
No fans will be allowed, but the games will be streamed at heartoftexasfca.org.
On Saturday, the FCA will do a social media rollout of a taped Victory Bowl football game at 6 p.m. at heartoftexasfca.org. That event will feature the Victory Bowl blue and red players in a simulation of the popular “Madden 2020” video game. The blue roster was fed into the game on the Dallas Cowboys team and the red players were placed on the Houston Texans, and the action has been taped along with broadcast commentary from the FCA’s Ben Johnson and Johnny Tusa.
