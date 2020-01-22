Axtell softball player Kennedy Kalka will continue her playing days at Mary Hardin-Baylor, and will celebrate with a signing ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at the Axtell High School gym.
Kalka earned first-team Super Centex honors as a sophomore in 2018, and was an all-district performer last year.
