In Malakoff, Axtell quarterback Koby Hollingsworth passed for 196 yards and threw touchdown passes to Jack Driver, Trevor Brenner and LaDerius Sanders.
The Longhorns defense clamped down on the Bobcats with safeties Driver and Hollingsworth leading the way. Driver had nine tackles and an interception, while Hollingsworth forced a pair of fumbles, recovered one of them and broke up a couple of passes.
Axtell pulled even at 1-1 so far this season.
