Axtell ISD is mourning the loss of its head baseball coach Cameron Bankston, who died in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night while visiting friends in Huckaby, Texas, the school district announced in a Facebook post. He was 31.
“Coach Bankston came to Axtell just a single year ago, and had already made an unmistakable impact on our school,” Axtell Superintendent J.R. Proctor said in the post. “Please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.”
Proctor added that Axtell ISD’s counselor Ashley Hardin would be available for virtual counseling sessions for students struggling with Bankston’s death.
Bankston grew up in Burleson and was an all-district and all-county baseball player there. He went on to play at Abilene Christian University before starting his coaching career, which included a stint from 2015-18 as Hamilton High School’s head baseball coach.
Axtell went 4-5 in the 2020 season and had a 2-0 district record when the UIL suspended play and later canceled the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus.
In an April 17 post on his Facebook page, Bankston thanked his players, particularly the seniors, for their efforts.
“I told you that I was an extremely passionate coach and each of you were gonna have to buy into the TEAM/ME ideas for our team to be successful,” Bankston wrote. “Gentlemen I must say you bought in to what we were trying to accomplish and you helped set the standard for what we want our players to be!”
