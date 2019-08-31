In Avalon, the Eagles started fast, grabbing a 36-7 lead by halftime over the Panthers and shut out Abbott in the second half.
Panthers running back Kadyn Johnson rushed for 139 yards on 26 carries, but Abbott couldn’t sustain much offense elsewhere. The Panthers only touchdown came when Isaac Terrazas returned a fumble on a kickoff for a score.
