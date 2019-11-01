Aquilla McCurdy

AQUILLA — Connor McCurdy turned in a full night’s work in lifting the Cougars over the Wildcats in District 10-1A Div. I competition.

McCurdy scored on five of his eight carries on the night, totaling 149 rushing yards. He also was a beast defensively for Aquilla (3-6, 2-1), putting up 15 tackles and two tackles for losses.

The Cougars’ win, coupled with Abbott’s loss to Blum, means that longtime rivals Aquilla and Abbott will play next week for the district’s second playoff spot behind Blum.

