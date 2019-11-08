ABBOTT — Aquilla’s Connor McCurdy rumbled for 273 yards and five touchdowns to push the Cougars over the Panthers and into the playoffs.

Aquilla (4-6, 3-1 in 10-1A Div. I) needed a win to get into the postseason, but its longtime rival Abbott (3-7, 1-3) certainly didn’t make it easy. The Panthers actually led 28-21 at the half, and went up 44-35 with 8:37 to go on Kadyn Johnson’s fourth TD run of the night.

But McCurdy still had some juice left. A little over two minutes later, his 5-yard TD run brought Aquilla to within 44-43, and then with 2:25 to go he provided the game-winner on a 29-yard scurry to paydirt.

Johnson had another great night for Abbott, finishing with 241 yards and four TDs on the ground, while throwing to Kane Klaus for another score.

